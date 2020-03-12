Internet Providers Ensures To Set Up The Network By 30-40% Amid Corovairus Scare In Kerala

The number of coronavirus cases in the State of Kerala has witnessed a sharp rise and in the meantime, Internet service providers in Kerala have agreed to step up the network capacity by 30 to 40 percent of the present capacity. This step was taken in view with the spurt in work-at-home mode increasing in the state.

As per the press release by IT, "The decision was made at a meeting of representative of various telecom service providers in Kerala circle and officials of the Telecommunication Department convened by the Secretary, Electronic and It, following a direction by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to look into the issue."

READ | Coronavirus cases in India rise to 73: Precautions & all you need to know about COVID-19

The Chief Minister tweeted, "Internet connectivity is a crucial aspect of business continuity plans during a pandemic. The Principal Secretary IT held talks with service providers to ensure this. Providers have informed that they can raise network capacity by 30% to 40% to meet the surge in demand. #COVID19."

Internet connectivity is a crucial aspect of business continuity plans during a pandemic. The Principal Secretary IT held talks with service providers to ensure this. Providers have informed that they can raise network capacity by 30% to 40% to meet the surge in demand. #COVID19 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 12, 2020

READ | Kerala govt puts 45 Italy returnees under observation

The decision would be fruitful to people working in IT Institutions. In the wake of coronavirus worldwide, the government has come out with a set of suggestions to avoid social gatherings at public places in view of coronavirus spread. Telecom service providers have assured the government that they are well equipped to face the current situation.

READ | Indians stranded in Italy, withdraw mandatory health certificates: Kerala CM urges PM Modi

As global traffic is very low in comparison to the overall consumption, it would not be difficult for the telecom service provider to provide internet as a major part of Internet consumption in Kerala is made available through local servers.

The release stated, "Complaints regarding the low availability of the Internet due to the spurt in consumption of the Internet can be made to the service providers to their complaint redressal number or inform state government call center (155300). But complaints regarding the insufficiency in the current network infrastructure should be strictly avoided."

READ | Coronavirus: Kerala govt ensures better quality of internet for people working from home

As Kerala is scaling up its efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Internet providers have agreed to set up the network capacity by 30-40 percent.