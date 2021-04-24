Amid Coronavirus Spike; BMC Issues New Guidelines For Bed Management In Mumbai

Amit the exponential rise in the COVID-19 cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued a new bed management plan for the COVID-19 hospitals in Mumbai to follow. As the Mumbai COVID tally continues to worsen, Civic Chief IS Chahal said that all symptomatic COVID-19 patients will not be admitted to the hospitals in the city only after they are medically examined at home.

Amid Coronavirus, BMC shares bed management plan

As per the latest release by the BMC, all ward level war rooms, which have been set up to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak, will now coordinate the process of getting such patients examined at home. Chahal has now directed officials to form at least 10 medical teams in each ward to carry out this new bed allotment and management exercise, which is slated to begin from Sunday.

The home visits to examine symptomatic patients will take place between 7 am and 11 pm, while those needing attention urgently in hours other than these can approach the jumbo COVID centres, the BMC release said. "The patient will be kept on waiting till the time a bed gets available in few hours if the type of bed prescribed by a medical team will be unavailable," the release added.

Mumbai COVID tally

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai in the past 24 hours have reported 7,221 positive cases. As per the latest data shared by the BMC, in the past 24 hours, 9,541 patients have been discharged. So far to the total number of patients, who have recovered successfully is 5,20,684. The overall recovery rate in the city is 84 per cent. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 81,538.

(Image: PTI-Representative)