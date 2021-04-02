Amid Coronavirus Surge, Centre To Hold Meeting With 11 States Where Cases Are Flaring Up

On Friday, April 2, the Union Cabinet Secretary will meet with representatives from 11 states that have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. Among these 11 states, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab are expected to be part of the meeting. As of now, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state because of the Coronavirus.

Delhi: Union Cabinet Secretary to hold a meeting today with representatives of 11 states that are showing a surge in #COVIDー19 cases.

Meanwhile, in view of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene an "urgent" meeting today (April 2) to prepare an action plan. The meeting would include officials from different departments including the health minister. According to the state health ministry, Delhi witnessed 2,781 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours taking the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases to 6,54,184 in the state.

Today, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will also hold a high-level meeting with officials to discuss the state's COVID-19 situation. Maharashtra has had the highest Covid-19 caseload in India for quite some time, both in terms of active coronavirus positive patients and the total number of cases. In just 24 hours, the state recorded 43,183 new COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths, according to the state health bulletin.

The number of coronavirus cases is continuing to grow, with India reporting the largest single-day increase in 2021, with 81,466 new infections in a 24-hour period. With this, the total number of cases in the country has risen to 1,23,03,131. The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination has already started in India, and is available to everyone aged 45 and up. In order to increase the number of people vaccinated, the Centre has announced that all vaccination centres, both public and private, will be open throughout April, including on gazetted holidays.

