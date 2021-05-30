Amid COVID-19, Closure Of Centrally Protected Monuments Extended Till June 15

The Archaeological Survey of India extended the closure period of all centrally protected monuments of India till June 15. The monuments were first closed this year on April 15 under the direct orders of ASI considering the surge in COVID cases and the impact of the second wave. The closure was later extended till May 15, and then till May 31 until the recent development.

Due to present COVID 19 pandemic situation all centrally protected monuments and museums shall continue to remain closed till 15th June 2021 or until further orders. https://t.co/c6ljYsfQ7p — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) May 30, 2021

The Cultural Ministry of India, last year in July permitted the reopening of the monuments for tourists as the country was coping up with the pandemic. The monuments including places of worship, museums, heritage sites were first closed down in March 2020 under PM Modi`s direct order as the pandemic initially hit the country.

India on Sunday recorded fresh 165,553 cases of COVID-19 taking the total tally to 2.79 crores. In the last 24 hours, 3,460 people lost their lives to the infectious disease thus accounting for a total of 3.26 lakh deaths. So far the nation has cured 2.55 crore people and 2.76 lakh patients were recovered in the last 24 hours.