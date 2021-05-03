Amid COVID-19 Crisis, 41-year Old Man Runs 'Langar Sewa' On Wheels To Feed Poor In Nagpur

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a 41-year-old man named Jamshed Singh Kapoor has been serving the needy food on the streets of Nagpur city of Maharashtra. Jamshed Singh Kapoor wearing a white t-shirt with 'Langar Sewa' printed on it, goes street-to-street on his two-wheeler to provide 'dal khichdi' to the needy every day, since 2013 for 5 hours starting 3 pm.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Jamshed Singh Kapoor on Monday described at length about the motivation and inspiration behind this selfless service.

Jamshed Singh Kapoor: 'I'm running this Langar Sewa since 2013'

When asked to speak about the motivitation and inspiration behind this 'Langar Sewa', the 41-year-old Jamshed Singh Kapoor informed that he had started this service in 2013. He said, "Earlier when I used to preach in Gurudwara, many people used to come up to me and tell me that despite offering prayers to God regularly, they were not getting any positive results. To this, I used to tell them that earlier in 1512, when Guru Nanak had come to Nagpur, he had started this Langar Sewa and it was because of this initiative that nobody had to go hungry."

Stating that he has been religiously doing Langar Sewa on wheels since 2013, Kapoor said that during these times of pandemic, the value of his free food service has increased as many people have lost their jobs and do not even have money to buy food for themselves. He also said that he dreams to run the ‘Langar Sewa’ for the needy 24x7.

Jamshed Singh said, "There are some people, who have been abandoned by their families because they got infected. With this Langar Sewa, I am able to help them."

Besides Jamshed Singh from Nagpur, there are many other people, who have come forward during these tough times and taken initiative to help people across the country during this pandemic.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

As India continues to reel under the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra so far has recorded over 47,22,401 positive cases, out of which, 39,81,658 have successfully recovered, while 70,284 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 56,647 new cases, 51,356 fresh recoveries and 669 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 6,70,459.

