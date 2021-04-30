Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Centre Imports Remdesivir Vials And Reviews Allocation To States

As the country continues to grapple with the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, the Centre on Friday started importing the antiviral drug from other countries to ease out the shortage of Remdesivir in India. As per the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the first consignment of 75,000 vials of Redesivir will reach India today.

The government of India said, "A government-owned company has ordered 4.50,000 vias of Remdesivir from Gilead Sciences Inc USA & Egyptian Pharma Company, Eva Pharma. It is expected that Gilead Sciences Inc, USA will dispatch 75,000-1,00,000 vials in the next one or two days. Further, one hundred thousand quantities will also be supplied before or y May 15. EVA Pharma will supply approximately 10,000 vials initially, followed by 50,000 vials every 15 days till July."

Sources have informed Republic Media Network that Centre from Saturday also started reviewing the allocation of Remdesivir doses to states. This key decision by the government will help stop the black marketing of oxygen, Remdesivir and other important medicines as well.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address state

As Mumbai recorded the highest single-day fatalities spike, sources informed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, the state government extended the enforcement of "Break the Chain" guidelines. As per the new orders, the 'Break the Chain' guidelines that were issued by the government on April 13, and revised on April 21 will now remain in force till 7 am of May 15, keeping in mind the rising COVID-19 cases.

CM Kejriwal: 'Vaccines have not reached Delhi so far'

As the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital continues to remain grave, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a press conference on Friday said that although many people have registered for vaccination for 18+, the vaccine stock has not yet reached Delhi. Stating that the Delhi administration is in constant touch with the companies, CM Kejriwal said that there will be no vaccination for people above 18 years of age on Saturday. He said, "We will announce the date for 18+ very soon. Don't worry, everyone will get vaccinated."

Delhi so far has registered over 11,22,286 positive cases, out of which, 10,08,537 have recovered and 15,772 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 24,235 new cases, 29,287 fresh recoveries and 395 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the National Capital is 97,977.

India's Current COVID-19 situation

India has so far recorded over 1,83,76,524 positive cases, out of which, 1,50,86,878 have successfully recovered and 2,04,832 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,79,257 new cases, 2,69,507 fresh recoveries and 3645 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 30,84,814.

