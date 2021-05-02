Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Vaccination Centres To Be Set Up At 77 Government Schools In Delhi

Amid the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, a Delhi government official on Sunday said that the government schools in the national capital will now serve as COVID-19 vaccination centres for people between 18-44 years who have recently been made eligible for the inoculation.

The move comes a day after CM Arvind Kejriwal informed that large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 for people between 18 and 44 years will start from Monday. The government official also said that preparations for the vaccination drive are underway. "77 government schools in Delhi are being prepared for vaccination drive scheduled to begin on Monday," the official added.

Delhi- Govt school to serve as vaccination centres

"Schools are being converted into vaccination centres in Delhi so that even if a lot of people show up to get their jab, the transmission of the disease is curtailed," said the official.

As all the listed hospitals on the CoWIN website, who are administering COVID vaccines, will continue to do the same to the people aged 45 years and above, the vaccination for people below that age group will be done at the nearby government school. All the listed schools would be coordinating with the nearby hospital and getting assistance in terms of COVID vaccines and medical attention.

Some of the schools officially listed in the document include KV Air Force Tughlakabad Sangam Vihar, Shaheed Hemu Kalani GSBV Lajpat Nagar, Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School, 2 Uttam Nagar, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidhyala, Basaidarapur, Sarvodaya Vidhyala, Mansarovar Garden, Sarvodaya Bal Vidhyala, West Patel Nagar, Ishani Govt Girls School, Saket, Sarvodaya Vidhyalaya Sector 3 Rohini and many more. According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi administered the first dose of COVID vaccine to 1,472 beneficiaries falling between the age group of 18-44 years.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

As the country continues to battle the pandemic, Delhi so far has registered over 11,49,333 positive cases, out of which 10,33,825 have successfully recovered, while 16,147 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 27,047 new cases, 25,288 fresh cases and 375 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the National Capital is 99,361.

(Image: ANI, PTI)