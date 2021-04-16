Amid COVID-19 Fear, Centre Directs Monuments & Museums To Remain Shut Till May 15

Amid rising fear and cases of COVID-19, the government has decided to keep centrally protected monuments and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) closed till May 15. The decision comes as India is reeling under a new wave of pandemic that has surpassed last year's single-day numbers. Such decisions were also taken earlier when the first wave was at its peak in the country.

Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahalad Singh Patel also tweeted on the matter.

"Given the current outbreak of corona epidemic, @MinOfCultureGOI (Ministry of Culture), @ASIGOI (Archaeological Survey of India) has decided to close all the monuments protected by it till the 15th of May," added the Minister in Hindi.

The previous restricted order was removed after cases had started to reduce and now they are put back to place. Several states are following the measures of night curfew, weekend curfew and Maharashtra has called for a complete curfew in the state to control the situation which has grown uncontrollably.

Covid-19 cases in India

The union health ministry informed that India registered 2,17,353 fresh COVID-19 infections in a day, taking the overall count over 1.42 crore as of Friday. Meanwhile, the government is also working on the shortage of Oxygen supply in hospitals. States that are facing a shortage of beds are taking assistance of hotels and banquets for COVID-19 duty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a meeting to ensure an adequate supply of Oxygen. The top three states facing the worst situation in India including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced the latest and tougher curbs against the growing surge of COVID-19 making it clear that the state will not tolerate any violations of the guidelines.

Karnataka Chief Minister on Friday again tested positive for COVID-19. Yesterday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had tested positive for COVID-19.