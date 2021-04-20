Amid COVID-19, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Stresses On Trust Between Industries And The Centre

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, said that there must exist complete trust between the industries and the government in order to sustain growth amid COVID-19. Amid ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, she marked that the Centre has taken several steps to ensure that revival of the economy continues, despite a raging second wave of the pandemic.

Sitharaman was addressing a seminar organized by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Kolkata.

According to her, there should not be disturbances in this continuity, which lead to mistrust or distrust. Industries in the State require alot more "oxygen" to flourish along with a globalised approach to prosper.

Sitharaman further said, "The history of India was written from Bengal... but even a signature product like the Darjeeling tea is now languishing. Kolkata used to shine with industries in the past, it should do so again. Bengal and its tradition have to be preserved and protected."

She further asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is coming to power in West Bengal- a State where 'every sector is in need of help'. She further promised that once the saffron power forms government in the State, funds will be provided to the farmers too.

Sixth Phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections

The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly Elections has been concluded. The sixth phase of the State Assembly elections is scheduled for April 22. The seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and April 29 respectively. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent & 79.18 per cent respectively.

