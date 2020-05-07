Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Jodhpur Police Help Woman Deliver Baby In Car

In a heart-warming incident, a woman in Rajasthan gave birth to a child with the help of police constables after her car broke down when she was on her way to a hospital for delivery. The incident took place on May 4 at Akhilya Circle when a woman with her husband was going to a Jodhpur hospital from Barmer district. According to Preeti Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Rajasthan, the woman, and the baby are healthy and have been shifted to a nearby hospital. It all happened amid the Coronavirus lockdown that has restricted the movement of people from one place to another.

Heartwarming gesture

According to reports, the car broke down near a police barricade at around 7:30 pm and the officers present on duty offered to help after they spotted the woman in the SUV screaming in pain. Preeti Chandra, while speaking to the press, said that she along with some lady constables covered the car, surrounded the area and asked male officers to bring a doctor or a nurse to help.

The woman gave birth to a girl child before the paramedics could arrive. She was finally shifted to an ambulance and was taken to a hospital for other medical interventions.

Rajasthan: A woman gave birth to a child in a car at Akhilya Circle, Jodhpur on May 4 with the help of Police Constables,after her car broke down while she was being taken to hospital. Dy Commissioner(W) (pic 3) says "They were later shifted to a hospital. Mother&child are fine." pic.twitter.com/ww6L2fYQkV — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Shaitan Singh, the brother of the woman while speaking to the media said that he is grateful to the police officials because of whom the lives of his sister and the child could be saved.

(Image Credit: ANI)