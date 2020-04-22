COVID-19: YMCA Serves Over 1 Lakh Food Packets Amid Lockdown

The poor and needy people who have been severely impacted due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown are being assisted by several organisations working to ensure that poor people including migrants do not go hungry.

The Young Men's Christian Association's (YMCA) has also reached out to the poor people across the nation and distributed nearly one lakh food packets on Wednesday.

"It is natural that in such a time of national crisis, we should lend a hand to the less privileged members of our community," said Bertram Devadas, national general secretary, YMCA's India, in a press statement.

The YMCA located in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool distributed food packets to migrant labourers' and daily wage workers while in Uttarakhand’s Bhimtal, the youth centre distributed essentials among 50 families.

Additionally, nearly 500 COVID-19 safety kits were provided to the needy families across Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu. The YMCA health and living centre project distributed food to migrant workers residing in Christian Medical College, Vellore as well.

The Tibetan community in South India has also come forward to contribute and support the government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tibetans in Karnataka raised over two crores and contributed to various organizations that were providing relief goods to people in distress, including the PM-CARES fund and Chief Minister's relief fund.

COVID-19 in India

The Indian Council for Medical Research on Wednesday released data stating that over 26,943 samples have been reported on Tuesday till 9 PM, in a 24-hour period. Overall, a total of 4,62,621 samples have been tested by the ICMR.

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to 19,984, including 15,474 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,869 patients are cured/discharged while 640 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(with inputs from ANI)