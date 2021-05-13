Amid COVID-19, Maharashtra Government To Provide Temporary Ration Cards To Migrant Workers

The Maharashtra Government is set to issue temporary ration cards for Migrants and other COVID pandemic-affected people. They also intend to develop an App to provide tokens and time for families to collect ration from shops based on SMS received by family to avoid overcrowding.

The ones holding ration cards in other states may be given an option to take ration partly in Maharashtra for members living in the state and back in their states for the rest of the family.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government has once again extended lockdown-like restrictions imposed in Maharashtra to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as cases have started to decline in many districts of the state. The restrictions will now remain in place till May 31.

COVID Growth Rate Half Of Average: Health Minister

Maharashtra's per day COVID-19 growth rate is 0.8 percent, which is half of the country's average of 1.4 percent, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. He said that out of 36 states, Maharashtra is at the 30th position in terms of the growth of coronavirus infection.

"Maharashtra's COVID-19 growth rate is merely half of the country's daily growth rate. The state's per day growth rate is 0.8 percent as against the country's rate of 1.4 percent. The state is carrying out around two lakh tests on a daily basis while per million testings is around 2.50 lakh. It is a very good sign for us," he said.

Tope, however, cautioned by saying, "The strict measures under the 'Break the Chain' directives introduced by the Maharashtra government have definitely brought down the number of COVID-19 cases, but the curve is not stable yet. There are some 12-15 districts in the state that have shown a decline in COVID-19 cases," he said.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra has gone up to 52,26,710 with 46,781 new cases on Wednesday, while the death toll has reached 78,007.

(With Agency Inputs)