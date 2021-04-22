Amid COVID-19 Surge, Centre Releases Comparative Data Of First Wave And Second Wave

As the country continues to grapple with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday released comparative data of the first and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the country. While addressing a press conference, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that until now, 146 districts have reported a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 15 per cent, while 274 districts have reported a positivity rate between 5-15 per cent.

Centre releases comparative data of COVID first wave & second wave

While sharing the detailed data, Rajesh Bhushan said that in those aged 30 and above, 67.5 per cent of cases were reported in COVID first wave, while 69.18 per cent of infections were reported in COVID second wave. As per the government, in the age group 20-30 years, 20.41 per cent of coronavirus cases were reported in the first wave, while 19.35 per cent of infections registered in the COVID second wave.

Addressing the press conference, the Union Health Secretary said, "Government of India and States/Union Territories are trying their best to come out of the pandemic. There are 21.57 lakh active cases, which is 13.82 per cent of total cases. Over 85 per cent of people (1.32 crore) have been cured. More than 13 crore people have been vaccinated in the country which also include 30 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours."

In the age group 10-20 years, 8.07 per cent of COVID cases were reported in the first wave, while 8.50 per cent of cases were registered in the second wave, the government said. 4.03 per cent COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave in those below 10 years, while 2.97 per cent cases were registered in the second wave, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said while addressing the nation on the coronavirus situation.

While addressing the same press conference, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava cleared the air on the number of people testing positive with the deadly contagious virus after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine doses. He said that about 0.04 per cent of people tested positive after the second dose of Covaxin and 0.03 per cent after the second dose of Covishield.

"So far, 1.1 crore doses of Covaxin have been administered. Out of which 93 lakh received the first dose and out of that 4,208 (0.04 per cent) people got the infection which is four per 10,000 individuals. About 17,37,178 people received the second dose of which only 695 (0.04 per cent) tested positive for COVID-19," Bhargava said.

Stating that 11.6 crore doses of Covidshield have been given to people across the country, the ICMR head said that 10 crore people gave received the first dose and 17,145 people have contracted the infection. He further mentioned that about 1,57,32,754 individuals took the second dose of Covidshield and out of that, 5,014 got infected with the virus. A Union Health Ministry official said that more than 21,000 people gave tested positive after being administered with the first dose of either Covishield or Covaxin, while 5,500 people have tested positive after getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as well.

Current COVID-19 crises in India

Amid the second wave of the pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,56,16,130 positive cases, out of which, 1,32,76,039 have successfully recovered, while 1,82,553 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,95,041 new cases, 1,67,457 fresh recoveries and 2.023 deaths have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is 21,57,538.

(Image: ANI, PTI, Pixabay-Representative)