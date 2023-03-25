Amid Covid-19 Surge, Health Minister Urges Citizens To 'be Alert But Not Scared'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday held a press conference on the current situation of COVID-19 in the country and said that the people need to be alert but not scared. The presser was held after India on Saturday reported a single-day rise of 1,590 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in 146 days.

He said, "The new variant seen of COVID-19 is a mutated version of a variant already there in India. We need to be alert but not scared."

He added, "We all are vaccinated and we just need to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour."

Further speaking about the vaccination in the country, Mandaviya said that there are enough vaccines available at various organisations. Health Minister said, "There is enough vaccine available both through government and non-government organisations."

India sees a surge in COVID-19 cases

On Saturday, India witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases with a single-day rise of 1,590 fresh cases, the highest in 146 days, and the number of active cases of the viral disease rose to 8,601, with states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu having the most number of active cases.

States with the most number of active COVID-19 cases

The state of Kerala currently has 2,186 active COVID-19 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 1,763 active cases. Gujarat is having 1,291 Coronavirus cases, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu stand with 635 and 549 active cases.

There has been a rise in active COVID-19 cases in the national capital as well with 424 infections.

The death toll due to the infection climbed to 5,30,824 with six more fatalities, three from Maharashtra and one each reported from Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

The positivity rate was reported at 1.33 percent while the weekly positivity is recorded at 1.23 percent.

With this, India's COVID-19 tally has rose to 4,47,02,257.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,41,62,832 and the case fatality rate has been reported at 1.19 percent.

(With inputs from PTI)