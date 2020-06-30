Amid COVID Crisis, PM Chairs Meet; Reviews Planning, Preparations For Vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the planning and preparations for vaccination against COVID-19, as and when the vaccine is available and highlighted four guiding principles that will form the foundation of this national effort. This statement from PM Modi comes after Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has given a green signal for conducting the human trials of India's first COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'.

PM Modi highlighted coordination between different agencies involved in the process, as well as the role of the private sector and civil society in this national endeavour and added that the vaccination of India's vast and diverse population will need to factor in issues including those related to the management of medical supply chains, prioritization of at-risk populations.

READ: Recovered COVID-19 patients exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health Ministry

The Prime Minister added that the vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritized for early vaccination, for example, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline corona warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population. PM Modi then emphasised that vaccination must be affordable and universal - no person should be left behind.The fourth principle, he said that the entire process from production to vaccination should be monitored and supported in real-time with the use of technology.

READ: Health Ministry officals led by Lav Aggarwal visit Telangana to review Covid situation

India's First COVID Vaccine Covaxin Gets DCGI Nod For Human Trials

Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has given a green signal for conducting the human trials of India's first COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'. The development comes after the Union Health Ministry gave a nod for clinical human trials of the potential vaccine after successfully testing it on animals.

Covaxin has been approved for Phase I & II Human Clinical Trials which will begin from July. The vaccine is being developed by Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

READ:Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases at 5,66,840; Tamil Nadu surpasses Delhi's tally

Meanwhile, There are several international pharmaceutical manufacturers in the race across the world to develop COVID-19 vaccine. Pharma major AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University's Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group has ramped up its capacity to produce a vaccine for COVID-19 on a wide scale.

READ: India's first COVID vaccine Covaxin gets DCGI nod for human trials; maker issues statement

READ: Recovered COVID-19 patients exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health Ministry