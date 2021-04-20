Amid COVID, Police Busts Remdesivir Black Marketing Rackets In Panchkula, Nashik & Mumbai

As the black marketing of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir continues amid the second wave of the pandemic, a chemist has been busted by the Crime Branch in Panchkula. As per reports, the chemist, who is currently in police custody was selling the anti-viral drug at the cost of Rs 13,000 each.

Panchkula: Remdesivir black marketing racket busted

Giving out details of the incident, Panchkula Police official said, "Panchkula Police had received a tip that one person in the area is engaged in Remdesivir black marketing. Reacting to this information, the Panchkula Crime Branch immediately swung into action and formed a team with the drug controller."

Informing that a decoyed customer was sent to the chemist was accused of being engaged in black marketing the COVID-19 drug, the Panchkula Police official said, "When the decoyed customer when to him, the chemist said that he could arrange as many vials required at a fixed price of Rs 13,000 each."

Nashik: Hospital staff member steals Remdesivir

Amid the surge in Coronavirus cases, another case of black marketing of Remdesivir was reported. A CCTV footage from Guruji Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik has come to the surface, in which a ward boy is seen stealing 2 Remdesivir vaccines wearing a PPE kit. As per reports, this theft incident had taken place on April 17. After accessing the CCTV visual, the Mashik Police has now arrested 3 people for stealing the Coronavirus drug.

Mumbai Police seizes Remdesivir vials stocked by exporters

Meanwhile, Police and FDA officials have raided two locations in Mumbai and seized 2,200 vials of Remdesivir stocked by exporters, an official said on Tuesday. The police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials conducted raids on Monday at two locations in suburban Andheri and New Marine Lines in south Mumbai, Mumbai police spokesperson S Chaitanya said in a statement. A total of 2,000 vials of Remdesivir belonging to a pharmaceutical company were recovered from an exporter's location in the Marol area of Andheri (East)," he added.

Besides, 200 vials of the key anti-viral drug were recovered from other premises of an exporter in the New Marine Lines area, he said. These vials were produced for overseas markets, but were stocked after the government imposed a ban on the export of the drug, he said. The FDA took the 2,200 vials into its possession and would make them available to hospitals, the official said.

India's COVID crisis

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,50,61,919 positive cases, out of which, 1,29,53,821 have successfully recovered and 1,78,769 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,73,810 new cases, 1,44,178 fresh recoveries, 1,619 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is19,29,329.

(Image: PTI, Republicworld.com)