Amid COVID Surge, DGCA Extends Restrictions On International Passenger Flights Till Mar 31

In a circular issued on Friday by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Centre extended the ban on international commercial flights till March 31. The restrictions were placed last year in the wake of Coronavirus crisis which has infected millions across the globe. The ban on overseas flights was to end on February 28 after an eleven-month gap.

"The competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hours IST of 31st March, 2021 (sic)," the DGCA said.

These restrictions will not be applicable to international all-cargos operations and flights specially approved by the aviation watchdog, DGCA. "However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," it added.

Aviation Ministry Raises Domestic Airfare Limits By 10 To 30%

Earlier this week, the Civil Aviation Ministry increased the lower and upper cap for domestic flights by 10-30% which would remain in force up to March 31, 2021, or until further orders. The ministry imposed price capping while announcing the resumption of the domestic flights (On May 21, 2020) that were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Centre extended restrictions on flights between India-UK

Last month, the Union Government extended the existing restrictions on flights between India and the United Kingdom till February 14 in view of the new COVID-19 variant. The government had lifted the ban on flight services between the two countries on January 7 allowing operations in a limited capacity.

