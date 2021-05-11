Amid COVID, Telangana Govt Imposes 10-day Lockdown; Relaxation From 6 Am To 10 Am

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana cabinet on Tuesday announced that a lockdown will be imposed in the state for 10 days starting from Wednesday at 10 am. As per the guidelines released by the Telangana government, the COVID-19 lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am daily for all activities. Not only this, the Council of Ministers in the state have also decided to invite global tenders for procuring Coronavirus vaccine.

Telangana govt announces 10-day lockdown

The State Cabinet has decided to impose #lockdown for 10 days starting 10 am tomorrow. The lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am daily for all the activities. The Council of Ministers has also decided to invite global tenders for procuring #Covid19 vaccine. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 11, 2021

Earlier during the day, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had held a meeting with his Cabinet ministers to take a decision on imposing a complete lockdown in Telangana. The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Monday evening had said, "There are reports that suggest that despite certain states imposing the lockdown there is no decrease in the cases. Against this backdrop, different opinions are emerging on the lockdown. Some sections are arguing in favour of the imposition of lockdown. Under these circumstances, the state cabinet would discuss the pros and cons of the lockdown and also the adverse impact it may have on the ongoing procurement of the Paddy and it will make a decision.”

Last week, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had ruled out the possibility of imposition of lockdown in Telangana as it would affect the livelihoods of several crores of people apart from impacting the state revenues. The CM had said in other states despite clamping lockdown there was no improvement in the situation and positive cases have not come down.

COVID-19 situation in Telangana

As per the Union Health Ministry, Telangana on Monday had reported 4,826 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the positive caseload has climbed to 5,02,187. In the last 24 hrs, 32 fatalities were reported that took the toll of 2,771. Currently, there are 62,797 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 7,754 individuals recovered from the virus on Monday bringing the cumulative recovery figure to 4,36,619. The state's recovery rate stands at 86.94 per cent. Districts reporting higher cases include GHMC with 723 cases followed by Rangareddy with 302, Nalgonda with 295, Warangal Urban with 242, Khammam with 205, and Jagtiyal with 129 positive cases.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)