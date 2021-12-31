Amid COVID, Tour To Rashtrapati Bhavan, Museum Closed; Change Of Guard Ceremony Called Off

Amid surge in COVID-19 and its variant, Omicron cases across the country, the tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will remain closed from January 1, as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus. Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice, informed Rashtrapati Bhavan.

''As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will remain closed from tomorrow (January 1, 2022) till further notice,'' it said in an official statement.

Massive spike in Omicron cases in India

India saw the highest single-day rise of 309 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Its total tally has climbed to 1,270. While Maharashtra reports the highest number of cases at 450, it stands on the top. Maharashtra is followed by Delhi with 320 cases, Kerala with 109 cases, Gujarat with 97 cases, Rajasthan with 69 cases, and Telangana with 62 cases.

Also, the sudden spike in infections has raised concern among the Centre and the state governments prompting them to take necessary actions to address the issue. As a part of it, night curfews, fresh guidelines, and restrictions have also been imposed ahead of the new year celebrations.

COVID cases in India

With a massive jump on the third consecutive day, India has reported fresh 16,764 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the country's coronavirus tally to 34,838,804. Apart from this, the number of Omicron cases has also risen to 1,270 with Maharashtra and Delhi leading the charts, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. Also, an increase of 8,959 active cases has been recorded in the span of 24 hours further increasing the active COVID-19 caseload.

Meanwhile, a total of 220 fatalities have also been reported in the last 24 hours followed by 7,585 recoveries taking the death and recovery toll to 4,81,080 and 3,42,66,363 respectively. While the active caseload stands at 91,361, it constitutes 0.26 of the total cases. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.36%, the weekly positivity rate at 0.89 %, staying below 1% for the last 47 days. Also, the daily positivity rate remains at 1.34%, which has remained less than 2% for the last 88 days.

(With Agency Inputs)