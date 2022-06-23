Amid Criticism Over Agnipath Scheme, J&K Youth Line Up To Serve Army For 6 Months

At a time when the questions are being raised over the four-year tenure of the Agnipath scheme, passionate youth of Jammu and Kashmir gathered in large numbers to serve in the Indian Army for six months.

In an answer to the violent protests as well as to Agnipath's 4 years of tenure criticism, the J&K youth lined up to serve in the Indian Army for six months as porters. Hundreds of youths from different parts of the Union Territory of J&K gathered in Akhnoor which is close to the Line Of Control (LoC) to join the Indian Army as porters. These youth chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as they were lined up to serve the motherland.

Some of these youths spoke to Republic and said that they have come to serve the country and that’s why they have come to join the Indian Army for six months. They further said that they will be opting for the Agnipath scheme if given chance. This comes when there is a criticism over Agnipath's 4-year tenure wherein 75 per cent of the soldiers or Agniveers will be released from the defence services after the completion of their 4-year service.

It is pertinent to mention that the Central government has said that those who will be released after the completion of tenure will be given priority to serve in paramilitary forces including ITBP, SSB and CRPF. Notably, several state governments have also announced that they will give priority to Agniveers in the police force recruitment.

Indian Army releases Agnipath recruitment notification

Indian Army released the Agnipath recruitment notification, which spells out details of employability, benefits and more in the notification. The salient aspects of terms and conditions of service for persons enrolled through the Agnipath Scheme for service in the armed forces are mentioned.

Agniveer recruitment notice dates

Indian Army Agniveer notification

June 20, 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer notification

June 21, 2022

Indian Air force Agniveer notification

June 24, 2022

Reservation

According to the official notice, a 10 per cent reservation is available in India for Coast Guard and Defense posts, as well as all 16 Defense PSUs. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles have a 10% reservation. While preference is given to state police recruitment by state governments.

Age Relaxation

Recently, the defence ministry announced the age relaxation of Agniveers. Candidates aged between 17.5 years to 23 years will be eligible to apply for the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. Earlier, the highest age limit was 21 years. Also, candidates would be provided three years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit in CAOSFs and Assam Rifles.

Eligibility

According to the official notice, "Agniveers will meet the medical eligibility conditions laid down for enrolment in the armed forces as applicable to respective categories/trades. The educational qualification for Agniveers will remain in vogue for enrollment in various categories. {For example: For entry into General Duty (GD) soldier, the educational qualification is Class 10}."