Amid Cyclone Asani, Mysterious Gold-coloured Chariot Washes Ashore In Andhra's Srikakulam

Amid the impact of Cyclone Asani in Andhra Pradesh, a mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in the Srikakulam district on Tuesday. In visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, residents of the coastal area who were present on the shore were seen dragging the chariot out of the water and loading it atop a cart on the shore.

Local authorities have said that the origin of the chariot is unknown and it may have entered India's nautical miles from another country. They further stated that the intelligence agency has been apprised of the development and competent authorities will handle the situation further.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Srikakulam y'day, as the sea remained turbulent due to #CycloneAsani



SI Naupada says, "It might've come from another country. We've informed Intelligence & higher officials." pic.twitter.com/XunW5cNy6O — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

Cyclone Asani weakens to a cyclonic storm

Several parts of Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for heavy rain as severe cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, as it barrelled towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh, packing a wind speed of 85 km per hour, the Met Department said.

The weather system is likely to further lose steam and turn into a depression by Thursday morning, it said.

“It is very likely to move nearly northwards for next few hours and recurve slowly north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts during noon to evening on Wednesday, and emerge into the west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by night,” the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

The Odisha government has put five southern districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati - on “high alert”, as they are likely to be affected by the cyclone that may touch the landmass between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, about 200 km from Odisha. Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Cyclone Asani's impact on West Bengal

Meanwhile, the weather office in Kolkata said the system is likely to cause light to moderate rain in the districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

"Heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts of Gangetic West Bengal till Thursday morning," it said.

Kolkata recorded 44.8 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am, the Met Department said.

IMD has issued a "Red Alert" for Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Asani is said to be inching closer to the Andhra coast. Till the night of May 10, the cyclone will likely move nearly northwestwards and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and the adjoining Odisha coast. The cyclonic storm is expected to reach close to Kakinada and Visakhapatnam coasts by Wednesday (May 11) morning and move along the Andhra Pradesh coast and weaken into a cyclonic storm. The cyclonic system has triggered heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha coasts.