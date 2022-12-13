Amid Delhi Airport Chaos, Airline Asks Flyers To Arrive 3.5 Hours Before Departure

Amid the reigning chaos at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, IndiGo airlines has requested its domestic passengers to report 3.5 hours before their flight takes off. The airline has also asked passengers to carry just one piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kgs or less to ensure smooth security check.

"The Delhi airports are experiencing high footfalls and the check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual. Passengers are requested to reach the airport at least 3.5 hrs prior to domestic departures, and to carry only 1 piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kgs for a smooth security check," IndiGo said in a statement.

"Please ensure that you complete your web check-in, for added convenience. Please use gate numbers 5 and 6 for entry at Delhi Airport, Terminal 3, as these are nearest to the IndiGo check-in counters," the statement added.

The chaos at the Delhi airport has been such that it also prompted Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia to make a surprise visit to Terminal 3.

Jyotiraditya M Scindia explains Delhi Airport's chaos

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia explained the chaos at the Delhi Airport after his visit on December 12. Speaking of his visit to Delhi's T3 airport, Scindia said, "There is tremendous pressure with regard to the infrastructure of the airport. I have taken a round myself today and completed a two-hour review meeting, not only with the airport operator but also with all airlines, and agencies such as DGCA, BCAS, and CISF."

Speaking of how the chaos at the airport is being managed, the Union Civil Aviation Minister added, "Originally we had at the airport, close to about 14 gates for passengers. This has now been increased to 16 gates. Boards showing waiting time at the gates will also be put up."

In order to address the congestion at the Delhi Airport, authorities on Monday reduced flights during peak hours in the morning, PTI reported. Meanwhile, efforts were also made to move some flights from Delhi's T3 airport. The report added that this action plan was brought about after Scindia's visit.