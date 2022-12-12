Amid Delhi Airport Chaos, Passengers Express Ire On Social Media Over Travel Troubles

Long queues and a chaotic rush continued at the Delhi Airport Sunday, December 11 resulting in extended waiting hours. Social media was awash with complaints and pictures of the chaos at the Terminal 3 airport of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

This, a day after, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Saturday came up with a joint action plan to reduce congestion and rationalise flights during peak hours.

Passengers throng Twitter with grievances

Travellers' ire on extensive delays spilled on to Twitter with one passenger complaining, “World’s best rated (paid) airport is in Chaos!! Struggling to serve its passengers, takes 1.5 to clear security for domestic travelers.”

Another passenger complained, “Poor management! Many travellers are complaining ! But who listens ??”

A traveller complaining about the traffic snarls at the departure section of the airport said, “After recent visit of @JM_Scindia to @DelhiAirport for understanding the reason of long queue, 1st time today I saw traffic snarling before we could reach departure. Cab driver & myself had seen so much traffic 1st time in our life at T3. Chaos at entry. Oops 25 minutes 4 entry!”

A passenger suggested, “Overcrowded T3 Delhi !! Pls be here atleast 3 hrs before departure during peak hours!”

Expressing their struggle, another traveller tweeted, “@DelhiAirport mess is real. People are running, shouting, howling. Huge lines to enter terminal gate, then a long line for checkin, only to follow a mammoth line for security. @JM_Scindia sir Civil Aviation is not just buying aircrafts, but serving the people to ease their life.”

The advisories to reach the airport in advance should be changed, said a passenger, “Aman Raj Gandhi @AmanRajGandhi 1h @JM_Scindia @Officejmscindia Delhi airport is failing. Time saved in air travel is set off with 2-3 hour queues forming at airport for domestic flights. Advisories of reaching 2 hrs prior are meaningless - consider changing it to 4 hrs. sorry state of affairs.”

Four-point action plan

Remedial measures have been put in place jointly by DIAL and MoCA, said officials, which include providing additional manpower, use of technology, better management of flight movement during peak hours.

Efforts are on to reduce the number of flights during the peak hours at the T1, T2 and T3 terminals, said officials. T3 terminal operates all international flights and some domestic flight services. The effort is to have 14 flights at T3, 11 in T2 and 8 in T1 during these hours, they added. Peak hours are from 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.

Additional manpower, systems

Among a slew of measures suggested, the reserve lounge would be dismantled and the two entry points at Gate 1A and Gate 8B at T3 would be converted for passenger use. "We have deployed additional manpower to guide passengers, especially at the key choke points and shifted one additional X-Ray machine. Additional manpower requirements will also have to be addressed by all stakeholders, including CISF and Immigration, to further improve the situation," a DIAL spokesperson said in a statement.

