Amid Delhi’s Rising Air Pollution Woes, Construction And Demolition Activities Banned

As the air quality in the national capital neared the "severe" zone, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday strictly banned construction and demolition activities in the entire National Capital Region (NCR), except for some projects.

The Centre's air quality panel also directed authorities to immediately implement curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to prevent further deterioration of the air quality index.

The decision came after CAQM held an emergency meeting on Saturday to address the deteriorating air quality of the national capital. After comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters during the meeting, the committee noted that the air quality parameters are likely to dip in the coming days.

“All actions as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP – ‘Severe’ Air Quality to be implemented in the right earnest and further actions under Stage I and Stage II to be intensified by all the agencies concerned,” the Commission for Air Quality Management tweeted.

BJP Vs AAP tussle intensifies over pollution

As the AQI inches closer to the “severe” category across the capital, the blame game between the BJP and AAP over the deteriorating air quality intensified on Saturday. Claiming that the bursting of firecrackers is not to be blamed for the increasing pollution, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asserted that the incidents of stubble burning in Punjab are continuously increasing and have registered a rise of over 20 per cent this year.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla wrote, “Diwali is long over but AQI in Delhi is plummeting - Reason: NOT FIRE CRACKERS - Punjab is seeing record Parali burning incidents - 2067 just yesterday - 20% rise in incidents from last year. Yet Anti-Hindu AAP demonises Diwali! What happened to Pusa Bio Decomposer? (sic)”

Delhi's air quality now 'severe'

Days after being in the poor category, the air quality in Delhi on Saturday neared the "severe" zone amid adverse meteorological conditions following low temperatures and calm winds. The worsening air quality was also reported due to an increase in incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states, especially Punjab.

The overall AQI of Delhi stood at 396 at 10 am on Saturday, worsening from 357 at 4 pm on Friday. Notably, it was 354 on Thursday, 271 on Wednesday, 302 on Tuesday and 312 on Monday, the day when India celebrated Diwali.

The air quality in the neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (381), Noida (392), Greater Noida (398), Gurugram (360) and Faridabad (391) also inched closer to the "severe" category.