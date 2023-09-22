Amid Diplomatic Standoff, Rajasthan Foundation Issues Helpline To State's People Residing In Canada

In view of the diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Ottawa, Rajasthan Foundation has issued helpline numbers to ensure support to the people of the state residing in Canada.

The helpline numbers released by the Rajasthan Foundation, which primarily caters to the interests and concerns of non-resident Rajasthanis, are +91 83060 09838, 0141-2229111 and 011-23070807.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed concern regarding the safety of people of Rajasthan residing in Canada due to the evolving situation in the diplomatic row, following which the helpline numbers were announced.

Rajasthan Foundation Commissioner Dhiraj Srivastava said, "These dedicated helpline numbers have been issued to offer Rajasthanis in Canada a direct and reliable channel to seek assistance for various needs, including medical emergencies, legal inquiries, and general support.” He also appealed that the helpline numbers be shared across the globe so that non-resident Rajasthanis could reach out to the Rajasthan Foundation for assistance.

India on Thursday announced temporarily suspending the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens in view of "security threats" faced by its high commission and consulates in Canada, amid an escalating diplomatic row over Ottawa's allegations relating to the killing of a Khalistani separatist on Canadian soil.

The row erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India has rejected the charge as absurd. PTI AG SKY SKY