Amid Dispute With Meghalaya, Assam Cabinet Holds Meeting In Delhi; Decides On CBI Probe

As border disputes with Meghalaya continue, the Assam Cabinet held a meeting in the national capital on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the Cabinet condemned the violence that occurred in a disputed area along the border that the two states share, in which six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard were killed. The Cabinet decided to request Hon Justice Smt Rumi Phukan, Retd Judge of Gauhati High Court, to conduct a judicial probe into facts and circumstances that led to the incident and conclude the enquiry within 60 days.

"Our Cabinet also decided to hand over the related police investigation to CBI," said Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter, giving updates on the meeting.

The Cabinet has restrained police use of lethal weapons while dealing with the civilian population. Additionally, it has decided that SOPs for police as well as forest personnel will be prepared to deal with such a situation. Also, to sensitised police stations in charge on such matters.

Assam Meghalaya dispute

Violence erupted at a disputed area on the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

Assam police officials claimed that the truck was intercepted in the West Karbi Anglong district of the state by a forest department team and a mob from Meghalaya had later attacked the forest guards and policemen from the state, which led to firing by the Assam side to bring the situation under control.

However, in a tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, whose party is an ally of the BJP, complained that the Assam police and forest guards "entered Meghalaya and resorted to unprovoked firing".

Thereafter, the Himanta Biswa Sarma government also said it has transferred the district SP and suspended the Officer-in-Charge of Jirikinding Police Station and the Forest Protection Officer of Kheroni Forest Range.

The two states have a longstanding dispute in 12 areas along the 884.9-km-long inter-state border, and the location where the violence took place is one of them. The two northeastern states had signed a memorandum of understanding in March this year in the presence of Shah in New Delhi towards ending the dispute in six of them.Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972 and had since then challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, which had demarcated the border between the two states.