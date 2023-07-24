Amid Ethnic Violence In Manipur, Two Families Seek Answers For Missing Loved Ones

Manipur has recently been thrust into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The state is now grappling with the aftermath of gruesome violence that erupted on May 3, pitting the Kuki and Meitei communities against each other. The clashes have left a trail of devastation, with lives lost, homes reduced to ashes and chilling reports of sexual assaults emerging from the violence-stricken land.

Amidst the cacophony of heart-wrenching tales echoing the horrors of the ethnic clashes, one story stands out like an enigma - the haunting disappearance of Atom Samarendra and Y Kiran Kumar from Khumbong village. Since May 6, their fate has remained shrouded in mystery, leaving their loved ones grappling with uncertainty and despair.

Atom Samarendra, a former journalist who later found his calling in central government services, and his childhood friend Y Kiran Kumar vanished without a trace from the Sangaithel area. Eighty long days have passed since their disappearance, and yet, the wheels of justice seem to turn with agonising slowness. Despite pleas and fervent appeals from their families and the public, the authorities' actions have failed to yield concrete results.

Families speak to Republic

Republic took the initiative to trace the families of Samarendra and Kumar, who bravely narrated their sorrowful ordeal. Malem, the sister of Atom Samarendra, shared, "This area was peaceful even a few days after the May 3 violence. On May 6, around 11 am, he left home with his friend to buy something from the Bazar. By 4-4:30 pm, we lost all contact with him. His phone was switched off, and Kiran Kumar's phone rang until 4:30 but went unanswered before being switched off as well."

"The villagers informed us that their cart was seen in the Sangaithel area, and the police tracking reports indicated the last call location in the same area," she continued.

Desperate for answers, the family lodged an FIR at the Sangaithel police station, and a search operation was planned for the next day. However, tension arose as the Kuki communities in the area opposed the entry of civilians and Manipur police personnel from the Meitei community. "Only the Jat Regiment carried out the search operation, yet it yielded no results," she said.

On May 8, another operation, involving the Assam Rifles and locals, was conducted with sniffer dogs, yet it too proved futile. Malem revealed that while local MLAs and police initially took some action, as the days turned into weeks, their hope was replaced with despair as the search efforts seemed to dwindle.

(Malem Atom, sister of Samarendra)

'The kids are very young'

Malem's voice cracked with emotion as she spoke of the pain endured by the families. "They (kids) lost their fathers, and they don't know where they have gone. We have not received any news. Don't we have the right to know? How can we bear the loss of parents and husbands? The kids are very young," she said trying not to let her emotions take over.

The distraught family appeals for active support from both the state and central governments to uncover the truth about Atom and Kiran's whereabouts. "If they are captured somewhere, we want them to be handed over to us. Even if they are no longer with us, we want their bodies to be handed over to us," she said, her voice trembling with grief.

In the midst of this heart-wrenching journey, Kavita Atom, Samarendra's wife, musters strength and hope to appeal for the government's assistance. "Today marks the 80th day since their disappearance, and we still have no clue. I implore the government to help bring back my husband," she said, displaying courage in the face of immense sorrow, all while sitting strong for their child.

(Kavita Atom, Samarendra's wife)

Basanti, Kiran Kumar's wife, who could not speak Hindi or English, found solace in expressing her pain in her mother tongue. Her words, though unknown to others, carried emotions that needed no translation. "I appeal to the authorities to do their utmost as it has been so long since we heard anything from the government. We are ordinary people, struggling to make ends meet. Emotionally and financially, we are devastated. We plead with those in power to help us and bring them back to us," Malem translated her plea.

(Basanti, Kiran Kumar's wife)

The families of Atom Samarendra and Y Kiran Kumar, overwhelmed by unimaginable pain, long for their safe return if they are alive. If they are no more, they urge for the closure of knowing what happened and for their loved ones' bodies to be returned. A complaint has been filed by Kavita Atom, and they hope that their desperate appeals will not fall on deaf ears.

Since the eruption of ethnic violence on May 3, triggered by the 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts of the state, over 160 lives have been lost, and numerous others have sustained injuries.