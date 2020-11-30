Amid Farmers' protest, Madhya Pradesh CM announces Rs. 10,000 aid for farmers every year

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the farmers of the state will be provided with financial aid of Rs. 10,000 every year as part of the Chief Minister's Farmers Welfare Scheme. He went on to promise that he will 'restart' all government schemes and that BJP will 'leave no stone unturned' to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the statements while speaking at the BJP training programme in Sehore district of the state on Sunday. This move comes amid the farmers' protest across the country over the Centre's three farm laws.

"I promise that I will leave no stone unturned in the development of the state and the welfare of the poor, farmers and all categories of citizens. BJP will not leave any stone unturned in serving the people. I will be restarting all government schemes. Farmers will receive ₹ 10,000 each year under Chief Minister's Farmers Welfare Scheme," said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Madhya Pradesh is my temple"

Speaking at BJP's training programme event, the Madhya Pradesh CM called the stated his 'temple' and the people his 'gods' while adding that he is their 'priest'. Thanking the people for electing him as the Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he will not spare those who enjoy after exploiting the people of the state. He further informed that the BJP-led government has undertaken the task to get rid of the goons and miscreants in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan also asserted that the state will provide the education fees of the students who are unable to pay for it.

"It is only with your blessings that I became the Chief Minister. The public showered BJP with immense love during the by-elections and for that, I bow my head to you and I give you obeisance. I promise you I will not spare the people who enjoy after exploiting the public. The work of finding and getting rid of these goons and miscreants is ongoing. I will leave no stone unturned in this regard as well, " said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Madhya Pradesh is my temple. The people of the state are my gods and I am their priest. All must educate their sons and daughters. Whether it is IIM, IIT, medical or anything else, the state government will take care of the educational fees if they are unable to," added the Madhya Pradesh CM.

Farmer Protest in Madhya Pradesh

A large number of farmers across Madhya Pradesh took to streets to protest the Centre's three contentious farms laws while demanding separate laws to verify the functioning of the mandis. About 713 farmers were arrested and several others were detained across several police stations following the anti-farm law protests in the state. Amid the emerging discontent towards the legislation and fears of closure of mandis, the Madhya Pradesh state government made a move to improve the situation by re-enforcing its stand that the mandis will remain operational.

On Saturday, MP Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel informed that the government is discussing ways to improve the infrastructure of the marketplace by opening subsidized agriculture merchandise and department shops similar to Army canteen in the premises of the mandis across the state. He further informed that malls will also aid in raising the mandi and farmers earnings while adding that marketplaces will be equipped with banks, ATMs, restrooms as well as canteens. Patel also informed that this model will be first implemented in five mandis as an experiment.

(With inputs from ANI)