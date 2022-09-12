Amid Floods, Karnataka To Conduct Anti-encroachment Drive On Houses Obstructing Water Flow

Soon after the heavy rains that lashed down in Bengaluru and flooded the city, the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai has declared on Monday, September 12 that eviction notices have been served to those who have built houses illegally on the Raja Kaluve, which has obstructed the free flow of water.

The Raja Kaluve is a drainage system, which has been in place in Bengaluru since years. It is designed in a way that all lakes in the city are interconnected and if one lake overflows, the Raja kaluve will automatically distribute the excess water to other lakes. However, the Chief Minister said that the closed Raja Kaluve, due to illegal encroachments, has affected the flow of rainwater in the drain.

“The recent floods had affected not only IT/BT companies and workers but also the common people. Houses in low-lying areas too have faced problems. The work on the removal of all encroachments will be completed,” CM Bommai said.

“The government has sought directions from courts in many cases. The courts will be seriously apprised of the situation. Several directions have been issued by courts in connection with flood-related cases in the past. This time, the encroachments will be removed on a big scale,” he added.

The drill was started by a team from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) targeting eight locations that were reportedly contributing to floods in and around Bellandur in the Mahadevapura zone.

CM Bommai blames the previous Congress government in state

Earlier this week, CM Bommai had pinned the blame on Karnataka's previous Congress government. While speaking to reporters on September 6, CM Bommai had said, "This happened because of maladministration and totally unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. This is the result of the bad administration of the Congress government. They never thought of maintaining the lakes. They gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zone."

The Karnataka CM had also assured the people of Bengaluru that the government officials are working round the clock and the situation is under control.

Floods cause chaos in the Silicon Valley of India

Amid heavy rainfall, several areas of Bengaluru remained inundated and disrupted normal lives as people struggle with waterlogged roads and a flood-like situation. The heavy rainfall activity over the south of India particularly over the state of Karnataka and Kerala has inundated many low-lying areas in the states.

Among the affected areas are several places especially the low-lying areas in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, BEML Layout, and other adjoining areas.

