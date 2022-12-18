Amid Football Fever, PM Modi Makes Big Announcement, ‘assures’ India To Host FIFA WC

Even as India remains gripped with football fever for the past few days, which will culminate today with the final between Argentina and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Meghalaya 'assured' India in the future will host the FIFA football World Cup extravaganza, in which India will also participate.

"Indians will get to cheer for their national team in the football world cup," assured PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Meghalaya, on Sunday. “Today the teams playing in the Qatar final is between foreign countries. But, I can say with assurance that we will be organizing an event like FIFA world cup in India and will cheer for the tricolour,” he said.

Today the teams playing in the Qatar final is between foreign countries.



But, I can say with assurance that we will be organizing an event like FIFA world cup in India and will cheer for the tricolor.



India aiming to bag hosting rights for Olympics

Currently hosting the G-20 events across the country after taking the presidency, India wants to make its presence felt in the global sports scenario too. Notably, Home Minister Amit Shah on December 16 reviewed the preparedness of Gujarat to host the 2036 Olympics. He met CM Bhupendra Patel and other officials as the state is aiming to bag the hosting rights for the 2036 games.

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur in November also announced plans to host the grand Olympics in the state while talking to reporters in the run-up to the assembly elections.

In the FIFA World cup final today in Qatar, the fight is between France and Argentina. Lionel Messi of the latter has announced this will be his last world cup and thus has enhanced the excitement about whether he will be able to take home the world cup for his home country. Significantly Messi is one of only six men to have played in five World Cups alongside Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus, Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Cristiano Ronaldo.

