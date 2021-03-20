Amid Fresh Covid-19 Surge, Centre asks States & UTs To Carry Out 'appropriate' Protocols

Amid a surge in COVID cases, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to all States and Union Territories and reiterated the significance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, i.e. wearing masks, hand hygiene & maintaining social distancing. He instructed to observe strict surveillance to fully overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories via video conferencing on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in different parts of the country.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday informed Lok Sabha that the decisions taken in regards to the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India and the global vaccination have been suggested by experts. All the decisions are being made under the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), he added. Talking about the efficacy of the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin), Vardhan asserted that only 0.000432% of side effects have registered so far. Union Health Minister urged the Parliament not to doubt the vaccine and also to trust the government policies related to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced fresh coronavirus restrictions. It ordered a ban on all political, religious, and social gatherings and private offices to function at 50% capacity. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has said that the new COVID-19 guidelines will stay applicable till March 31. All drama theatres and auditoriums are allowed to operate at 50% capacity as well but no individual will be allowed to enter without wearing facemasks, in the correct manner.

India Crosses 4-crore Vaccination Doses Figure

India has scaled a landmark peak in its fight against COVID-19 with the total doses administered in the country has crossed 4 crores till Friday evening, the Union health ministry said. A total of 4,11,55,978 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Friday at 7 pm. As many as 18,16,161 people were vaccinated during the day.

The total figure includes 76,86,920 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 47,69,469 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 79,10,529 frontline workers (FLWs) who have been administered the first dose, and 23,16,922 FLWs who have been given the second dose.

Besides, 1,53,78,622 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 30,93,516 individuals aged 45 to 60 with specific co-morbidities have taken the first dose.

"Total 18,16,161 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Friday, the sixty-third day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. "Out of which 16,43,357 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,72,804 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.