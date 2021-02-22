Amid Fuel Price Hike, Haryana CM Says 'It's Not Too Much, Govt Keeping An Eye On It'

As fuel prices are breaking all records by touching all-time levels in various state of the country, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the increase is "not too much" overall. The Chief Minister said that the fuel prices increased by around 10 per cent to 15 per cent in the last 4 to 5 years and the government is keeping an eye on it. Speaking further, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the revenue that is being collected by the government currently will reach people eventually.

Haryana CM on fuel price hike

Haryana Chief Minister said, "Whatever revenue is collected by the government, it is used for people. The value-added tax (VAT) in Haryana is comparatively lower than other states."

A VAT is a type of indirect tax levied on a product whenever a value is added at each stage of the supply chain, from production to the point of sale. Rates differ from state to state depending on VAT.

Earlier in the day, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan termed "less fuel production by manufacturing countries to gain more profit" as one of the reasons behind the fuel price hike. Dharmendra Pradhan said that there are two main reasons behind the fuels price rise. First, the international market has reduced fuels production and second is that the manufacturing countries are producing less fuel to gain more profit. This is making the consumer countries suffer, he added.

Amid an outcry over record high petrol and diesel prices, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Centre and state governments will together have to work out a mechanism to bring retail rates to reasonable levels. The prices of petrol and diesel are increasing continuously for more than 10 days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed ₹ 100 in some states. Opposition parties also held protests in different parts of the country over the rise of prices of diesel and petrol.

PM Modi on fuel price hike

While addressing an online event to inaugurate oil and gas projects in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the middle-class would not have been burdened if the previous governments had focussed energy import dependence of the country. PM also informed that India imported over 85% of its oil needs in the 2019-20 financial year and nearly 53% of its gas requirement. PM said, "Can we be so import-dependent? I don't want to criticize anyone but I want to say (that) had we focussed on this subject earlier, our middle-class would not have been burdened."

