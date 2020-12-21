Amid Government's Outreach On Farm Laws, Protesting Numbers Dwindle At Delhi Borders

With the Centre's relentless efforts to reach out to the protesting farmers over the agrarian laws, it seems like a possible breakthrough might indeed be close. On day 26 of the farmers' agitation, the number of protesting farmers at Delhi's Singhu and Chilla borders seemed to be dwindling.

At the Chilla border, grounds seemed to be noticeably empty as farmers begin their 'relay' hunger strike. While speaking on the hunger-strike, a farmer at Chilla border said, "Today we are sitting on a hunger-strike, tomorrow 11 others will. Every day this will keep changing. When the government is ready to talk to us, we are also ready."

At the Singhu border which emerged as a hotspot of the protests earlier, a similar sight was witnessed with crowds seemingly looking thinner. As the Centre expresses hope to hold another round of talks with the farmers in 1-2 days, promising to allay all their concerns, the numbers at the site seemed to have fallen with the grounds looking visibly emptier.

This, a likely consequence of PM Modi's mass outreach on Saturday where he shared Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's 8-page letter to farmers in nine different languages namely - Kannada, Odiya, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali - to connect with states miffed with the laws. Along with this, Agriculture Ministry, Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal has invited the farmers for another round of talks on any date of their choosing.

Read: Farmers' Protest: Relay Hunger Strike Begins On Monday, Haryana Toll Plazas To Be Blocked

Read: Farmer Leaders Say Nothing New In Govt's Letter, Always Ready For Talks But Centre Must Offer 'concrete Solution'

Protesting farmers to hold talks with pro-law farmers

Notably, pro-law farmer organizations are coming out in larger numbers to express their support to the Centre. Yesterday, a crowd of 20,000 farmers from Meerut came out in support of the agriculture reforms. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the factions protesting against the three farm laws has decided to call upon the groups extending support to the government over the laws and understand the nitty-gritty of the reforms from them.

"We will go and meet those farmers' groups who are supporting the Centre on three farm laws. We will take information from them about how they are benefitting from farm laws and will learn the technology which they are using to sell their crops," BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait told ANI on Monday morning.

With 6 rounds of talks ending in a deadlock, the farmer unions have decided to sit on a 24-hour 'relay' hunger-strike, with a rotating team of 11 people every day. The farmers have demanded the complete repeal of the three agrarian laws. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has offered to form a panel to facilitate the talks with farms to stop the protests and remove the blockade surrounding Delhi highways. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government is 'hopeful' of reaching a resolution by the year-end.

Read: Amid Stir, Over 20,000 Farmers Backing New Laws Now Take Out Massive Tractor Rally In UP

Read: Congress MLA Navjot Sidhu Meets Farmers; Says 'protest's Politicisation Is A Disservice'