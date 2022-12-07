Amid Govt Versus Governor In Kerala, University Law Amendment Bill Tabled In Assembly

Kerala Legislative Assembly on Wednesday introduced a University Law Amendment Bill intended to curtail the powers of the Governor as chancellor. The Bill intends to give power to the state government to remove the "chancellor from the office by an order in writing on charges of grave misconduct or any other good and sufficient reasons."

Tensions between Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government escalated last month after Khan asked 11 vice-chancellors to resign citing the Supreme Court verdict that set aside the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University VC Dr MS Rajashree.

The bill, which seeks to appoint separate chancellors in state universities, proposes to give power to the Kerala government in appointing an "academician of high repute or a person of eminence in any of the field of science including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration as the Chancellor of the University."

The University Laws (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2022 states that the chancellor's position shall be an honorary position and his office will be at the headquarters of the university.

'Pro-VC can discharge functions of VC'

In the event of a temporary vacancy in the office of the Vice-Chancellor (VC), the chancellor can authorise the Pro VC to discharge the functions of the post until the latter resumes his duties.

"The Government may, by order, remove the Chancellor from his office if he is declared as an undischarged insolvent; or becomes incapable of continuing as such, due to physical or mental disability; or becomes of unsound mind and stands so declared by a competent court; or has been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment by a competent court for an offence involving moral turpitude," read the official document.