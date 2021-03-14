Amid Growing Concerns Over 'Covishield', India Studies Post-vaccination Adverse Events

Amid concerns over side-effects of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine, India is currently evaluating all serious adverse events post-vaccination to determine the casualty aspects of Covishield and Covaxin, an expert associated with the process said on Saturday. The expert's comments came in the backdrop of some European countries suspending the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Covishield over fears that it may be causing dangerous blood clots in some people.

India studies post-vaccination adverse events

Advisor to the national AEFI committee Dr NK Arora, who is studying the adverse events of vaccination said that no specific vaccine is being looked at. He said, "We are carrying out a detailed evaluation of all the serious adverse events including deaths and hospitalisations following vaccination to determine the casualty aspect for both vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin."

The doctor further said that if concern emerges, it will be conveyed. Earlier on Friday, the WHO had said that there was no reason to stop using the vaccine as several countries suspended the use amid concerns of blood clotting. The WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety is presently reviewing the reports.

As India continues with its world's largest inoculation drive against the COVID-19 pandemic, it has so far reported 234 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs), including 71 deaths, for both the vaccines till Friday. Dr Arora said, "Manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the Oxford vaccine is one of the two vaccines being used in India currently, the other being Covaxin made by domestic company Bharat Biotech."

The district and state-level initial investigations have found no causal relationship between vaccine and these events, advisor to the national AEFI committee told PTI. “The national AEFI is reviewing these cases again for a final causality assessment,” he said.