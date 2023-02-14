Amid Guv’s Attack, CM Bhagwant Mann Says, ‘Answerable Only To 3 Crore Punjabis'

As Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on a number of issues, the latter said that his government is only answerable to the people of the state and not the Governor appointed by the Centre.

The latest row is over the Governor’s letter to CM Mann over the selection of school principals sent to Singapore for a 'training seminar' citing he received various complaints of ‘malpractices and illegalities’ about the trip.

Differences between Governor & Chief Minister

With respect to the government’s decision to send 36 government school principals to a professional training exercise in Singapore from February 6 to 10, Governor Purohit said in his letter, "I have received complaints in respect to the selection of principals for sending them to Singapore for training. The complainants point out certain malpractices and illegalities in the selection of these principals. The allegation is that there is no transparency."

Punjab ICT corporation Chairman’s appointment

Regarding the complaint letter received about the appointment of Jawanda as the chairman of the Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation Ltd Chairman, Governor said, "As per another complaint I came to know that you have appointed Sh. Gurinderjit Singh Jawanda, as Chairman, of Punjab Information and Communication and Technology Corporation Ltd., which is a very important and prestigious Corporation of Punjab. As I have been made aware that the name of Sh. Gurinderjit Singh Jawanda appears in a kidnapping and property grabbing case, please send me full detail of this case." He also expressed his displeasure over Punjab CM 'ignoring’ his letters in the past.

Responding to Bhagwant Mann’s remark that he is the Chief Minister elected with a 'heavy mandate' Governor Purohit said, “I fully agree with you on this count but you should also keep it in mind that people of the State elected you for running the administration as per the Constitution and not as per whims and fancies,” and added that as per Article 167 of the Constitution, he is duty-bound to present him with all the necessary details.

Promotion of SSP after removal for ‘misconduct’

In another incident, Governor Purohit hit out at the CM for promoting the Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police to the post of Commissioner of Jalandhar even as he was removed from his post as SSP, Chandigarh for ‘misconduct’.

"On this issue, it seems that this officer was your blue-eyed boy and you chose to ignore facts that were brought to your notice by this office," he charged.