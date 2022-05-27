Amid Gyanvapi Row, Petition Filed In Supreme Court For Survey Of All Ancient Mosques

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque- Kashi Vishwanath temple complex contention, a fresh petition was filed before the Supreme Court seeking a survey of all prominent mosques, 100 years old or above on Friday. The writ petition filed under Article 32 (Right to Constitutional Remedies) of the Constitution through Advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma by advocates Shubham Awasthi and Sapta Rishi Mishra has sought directions for the issuance of guidelines and directions for keeping the disputed properties protected.

Fresh petition filed in the Supreme Court

The petition seeks direction to the respondents to conduct a survey on all the prominent ancient mosques which are over 100 years old and have disputes owing to presence/alleged presence of relics as mentioned in Ramayana/Mahabharata/Puranas/Upanishads/Vedas/Jain, Agamas/Buddhist Texts/Ancient Religious Texts belonging to Hindus/Sikhs/Jains/Buddhists in India with wells for wudu/wuzu or hidden passages for hidden relics belonging to Hindus/Jains/Sikhs/Buddhists and for their protection thereof," it stated.

In the petition, there is a mention of how a Shivalinga has been found at the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi inside the pond/well where the people offering prayers used to perform Wudu/Wuzu i.e. wash their feet before offering prayer in the dome area. "Such practice is not only mischievous but also completely derogatory to the Hindu Religion and the billions of Hindus following Hindu Religion and Gods," the petitioners have said, adding that the petition in question has been filed as an attempt to seek 'stoppage on the derogation' being openly done.