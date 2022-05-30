Hours after the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged Hawala case, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram slammed Central agencies. Taking to Twitter, he said that the Federalism in the country has been doomed and the central agencies have gotten out of control. Karti made this remark when he himself is facing heat from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Visa Scam Case.

Federalism be damned. Central Agencies gone amok! https://t.co/MzTK3EEibd — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) May 30, 2022

ED arrests Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30. Last month, ED had attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him. The ED had initiated a Money Laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Satyendar Jain and others in 2017 under the provisions of Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

An investigation by ED revealed that during the period 2015-16 when Satyendar Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs.4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through Hawala route. These amounts were utilised for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

Accordingly, immovable properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the above-mentioned companies/individuals have been provisionally attached as per Section 5 of the PMLA, 2002.

Chinese Visa scam case

The CBI has registered a case against Karti Chidambaram. As per the FIR, Rs 50 lakh was being paid as bribe to Karti Chidambaram and his close associate S Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), that was setting up a power plant in Punjab. The agency has already taken Bhaskararaman in custody in connection with the case.

According to the CBI, the work for setting up the power project was being executed by a Chinese company and was running behind schedule. A TSPL executive had sought re-issuance of project visas for 263 Chinese workers for which Rs 50 lakh allegedly changed hands, according to the CBI FIR. The incident reportedly took place in 2011 when P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister.

Image: ANI