Amid Heatwave In India, IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky In Parts Of Country In Coming Days

As New Delhi recorded the highest temperature of 49 degrees celsius on Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that in the coming days, a cloudy sky may bring some relief to citizens from the extreme heat. According to IMD’s daily weather bulletin, on May 16, thunderstorms along with lightning as well as gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) can be witnessed at isolated locations of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Andaman-Nicobar Islands.

Apart from this, with the same gusty wind speed as above, isolated locations of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will receive thunderstorms and lightning. Furthermore, thunderstorms and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph, can be seen at isolated locations in Kerala and Mahe.

thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds & hail very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 16th & 17th May.

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over north Punjab on 16th & 17th & over East Uttar Pradesh during 16th-17th May. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2022

Delhi recorded 49 degrees Celsius on May 15

In addition to this, on Sunday, May 15, in the midst of the ongoing heatwave, the temperature in Delhi's Mungeshpur and Najafgarh reached 49.2 and 49.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. In the meantime, the highest temperature recorded at Delhi Sports Complex was 48.4 degrees Celsius. Pitampura reported 47.3 degrees celsius while Jafarpur near Delhi reached 47.5 degrees celsius. The highest temperature at the Delhi ground station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees higher than the season's previous high.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 49.2 degrees Celsius at Delhi's Mungeshpur. pic.twitter.com/Bd8v8JmHJL — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

Furthermore, the IMD has already declared an 'orange alert' for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. The heatwave, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), might cause "moderate" health problems for vulnerable people such as babies, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses in affected regions.

Referring to the ongoing heatwave, IMD noted, “Void heat exposure- keep cool. Avoid dehydration. Drink sufficient water- even if not thirsty. Avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc to keep yourself hydrated," ANI reported.

Meanwhile, following the unusually high rainfall prediction by the IMD in Kerala, five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were dispatched to several districts on Sunday. As rains continue to fall days before the predicted arrival of the Southwest monsoon, the IMD declared a red alert for Sunday and Monday in five districts, indicating unusually severe rainfall. In the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode, the IMD has issued a red alert.

