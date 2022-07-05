Amid Heavy Rains, Maha CM Shinde Says, 'people Will Be Shifted To Safer Places If Needed'

Amid heavy downpour in Mumbai, its suburbs and other parts of the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he has held multiple meetings in this regard and asked officers to visit the affected areas and monitor the situation. He said that people will be shifted to safer locations if needed.

"I have asked officials to go to the affected regions and monitor the situation. I have held meetings in this regard, including with NDRF. All steps have been taken to avoid any untoward incidents. If needed, people should be taken to safer places," Shinde said while informing the media that he will visit Pandharpur to perform a puja. The CM also received a guard of honour by Thane Police.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister's Officer in an official statement said that CM Shinde is in touch with collectors of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhugurg and Ratnagiri districts. The Kundalika River in Raigad has surpassed the danger mark while water levels of the Savitri, Amba, Patalganga, Gadhi, and Ulhas were a little less than the danger mark.

"Instructions have been issued that there should be no loss of life or property in view of the heavy rainfall and flood-like situation. The chief minister is in touch with collectors of all districts in the Konkan region," the statement added.

Heavy rains inundate parts of Mumbai, rail & road traffic affected

Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday, leading to water-logging at several places including railway tracks, which showed the movement of trains and vehicle roads.

Moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) over the next 24 hours, with chances of very heavy showers at isolated places.

South Mumbai recorded an average 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while western and eastern suburbs recorded 116.73 mm and 115.09 mm, respectively, during the same period.

The local train services were affected mainly on the main and harbour corridors of the Central Railway due to water-logging on tracks near Kurla. There was inundation on tracks in Tilak Nagar, Wadala and Sion area on the CR route.

The BEST undertaking was also forced to divert its busses via alternative routes due to waterlogging in Shion, Bandra, Chembur, Kurla, Air India Colony and a few other locations.