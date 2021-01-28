Amid Heavy Security Deployment At Ghazipur Border, BKU's Rakesh Tikait Refuses To Leave

With the Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) issuing orders to vacate the ongoing farmers sit-in protests at Ghazipur border, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has asserted that protests will continue and no site will be cleared. Amidst the highly-tensed environment at the Ghazipur border, Tikait has claimed that the administration has cut off water and electricity supply at the protesting site. Moments earlier, the BKU spokesperson had remarked that he would take a bullet but will not leave the agitation.

"The protest site won't be emptied, we will not leave until we talk to the government. They are trying to beat the farmers, lathi-charge us. This is a conspiracy and even what happened on January 26 was a part of it. Delhi Police is also involved in it. The protests will continue," Tikait told the media on Thursday evening.

"The administration has cut off water and electricity supply. I had asked for flags on January 26 and they had provided it, now I am asking for water. We will get water for ourselves from our villages," he added.

A notice has been served to them (farmers) under Section 133 of CrPC (conditional order for removal of nuisance): Ghaziabad ADM City Shailendra Kumar Singh at Ghazipur border pic.twitter.com/8tGIsrSV8T — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

RAF deployed at Ghazipur

Ghaziabad DM has ordered protesters at Ghazipur to vacate the area by late evening on Thursday otherwise they will be forcefully evacuated by night. Security forces have been deployed at Ghazipur in large numbers. Delhi Police has surrounded the protest site from both sides whereas Section 144 if CrPc has also been imposed in the region. Pertinently, Tikait is amongst the other farm leaders named in the FIRs registered in the aftermath of the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. The BKU spokesperson has been charged with section 307 of IPC which pertains to attempt to murder.

Law enforcement agencies have swung into action to nab those responsible for the violence on Republic Day. As many as 33 FIRs have been registered at several police stations in the national capital and Look Out Circulars have been issued against 44 people including farm leaders. Farmer leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, and Darshan Pal and social activist Medha Patkar are amongst the 37 people named by the Delhi police in the FIRs on the violence during the tractor parade.

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Samyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

