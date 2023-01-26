Amid Heavy Snowfall In J&K, Indian Army Patrol Continues At Last Post At 7,200 Ft

As Republic Day celebrations across the nation gained pace, the Indian Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir were seen patrolling at the last Army post at an altitude of 7,200 feet amid heavy snowfall for the safety and security of the people of the country. According to news agency ANI, the video is dated on the eve of the 74th Republic Day on Wednesday, January 25.

It is pertinent to note, that the Mughal road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts in the Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, was closed last week owing to heavy snowfall.

Indian Army uses VR along LoC

In an effort to modernise the Indian Armed Forces, the Indian Army has given its soldiers "Virtual Reality" technology. The Army has deployed men along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri sector of Jammu, where they are using virtual reality (VR) technology to familiarise themselves with the terrain and keep watch on the enemy's infiltration routes.

The Indian Army's most recent technological adoption helps the troops on the field gather information about friendly areas and conduct reconnaissance of the enemy area, improving the army's capabilities in securing the tense border between the two countries.

The most recent advancement in the modernization effort of the Indian Armed Forces coincides with the Indian Army's plans to build a 5G network along the LOC. To serve the operational needs of forward-deployed military formations, the Indian Army is upgrading communication and high-speed data networking along the field areas near the border.

The high-bandwidth low-latency connectivity offered by 5G, according to specialists in the defence community, shows to be better suited for mission-critical communication amid operations being carried out by Indian Army forces at the forward edge of the battlefield.