Amid Hijab Row, Delhi Police Detains AISA Workers Marching Towards Karnataka Bhawan

The Delhi Police on Thursday detained All India Students Association (AISA) workers who were marching towards Karnataka Bhawan in the national capital to protest against the Karnataka government's rule on dress code in schools.

In the clip shared by news agency ANI, AISA workers are seen inside a police van. One of them is heard saying, "Permission nahi de rahe (They are not being allowed)."

#WATCH | Delhi Police detains AISA workers marching towards Karnataka Bhawan in the national capital to protest against Karnataka Govt's rule on dress code in schools#HijabRow pic.twitter.com/Qe1QhpvXNi — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

The Hijab controversy erupted in December 2021 when the government Pre-University College in Kundapura in Karnataka's Udipi district, issued a circular which prohibited the wearing of hijab in classrooms. In January, a few students of the Udipi College were denied permission to enter the classroom for wearing the hijab. As a result, several students started demonstrating outside classrooms along with members of the Islamic Organisation of India.

Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to February 14

While adjourning the matter for Monday, Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered that students should not wear any religious things, whether Hijab or Saffron scarves, which can instigate people till the matter is resolved. The High Court said that peace and tranquility must be restored. The three-judge bench was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, included Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi.

"Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist on wearing these religious things," the Karnataka HC said, adjourning the matter for 2.30 PM, Monday. "We are of the view, the institutions shall start but first we want peace and tranquility of the state," the Court added.

Prior to this, the HC bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit, which was hearing since Tuesday a batch of petitions against the Hijab ban in classrooms, referred the matter to a larger bench, saying that these matters give rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal laws.

Image: ANI, PTI