Amid Hijab Row, Harish Salve Recalls Dr. Ambedkar's Take On Religious Clothing

After the Karnataka government upheld the state High Court's March 15 order and stated that the ban on hijab inside classrooms of educational institutions will continue, former Solicitor General Harish Salve while speaking to Republic TV quoted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and revealed that when one of the Constituent Assembly members approached him for having a bar in the Constitution against religious clothing, Ambedkar refused the demand saying that this is something that society will learn with time.

Remembering his old days, the former Solicitor General referred to a very senior member of the Constituent Assembly from the Islamic community and said, "I remember, the senior member of the Constituent Assembly informed us he has proposed to Dr BR Ambedkar to have an express bar in the Constitution against any member of any community wearing cloths which identify himself as his community."

Elaborating on Dr. Ambedkar's response, senior advocate Harish Salve told Republic Media Network, "Following the argument of the member of the Constituent Assembly, Dr. Ambedkar said that these are matters that society will develop with time." He further added, "I think in today's time, this will make an interesting argument."

Supreme Court delivers split verdict in Hijab case

Giving out a split verdict, Supreme Court Justice Hemant Gupta on October 13 ruled in favour of dismissing the appeals against the Karnataka HC verdict, while Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia held that wearing Hijab is a matter of choice. Following the verdict by the Supreme Court bench, the matter was referred to a larger bench of the SC.

While delivering the judgement, Justice Dhulia observed, "The main thrust of my judgement is the entire concept of essential religious practice was not essential to the dispute. The High Court took the wrong path. It is ultimately a matter of choice and Article 14 and 19." He also asserted that it is a matter of choice.

"In light of the divergence of opinion, the matter has to be placed before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions," the operative part of the judgment read.

