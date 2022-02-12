Amid Hijab Row, Karnataka Edu Min Says 'No Ban On Mobile Phones At Academic Institutions'

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Friday said that it would not be possible to impose ban on cell phones in colleges as digital learning has become part and parcel of the study process predominantly after the ongoing pandemic. He further urged students and parents to not believe in such rumours.

Replying to a query by reportes regarding rumours suggesting that the use of mobile phones will be banned in schools and colleges, he said, "Nowadays modern gadgets such as mobile, computer, tab, laptop, etc have become an integral part of the teaching-learning process."

"When such is the situation, how usage of mobile can be banned?" he asked while emphasising that students and parents should not believe in such rumours. "The government's aim is to provide quality education to students at all levels using modern gadgets. Accordingly, usage of mobiles in institutions will be continued," Narayana said.

Hijab Row: Karnataka extends holiday for universities, colleges till February 16

The Karnataka government on Friday extended holiday for all universities under the Department of Higher Education (DHE) and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education till February 16 in view of the ongoing Hijab row

The holiday starting from Saturday up to February 16 is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges.

Hijab row

The Hijab protests began last month when students at the Government Girls PU college of Udupi district alleged that they had been barred from attending classrooms. During the protests, few students claimed that they were not allowed to enter the classroom wearing the hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women.

On Thursday, Karnataka High Court, in an interim order after hearing petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in colleges, asked students not to wear 'religious things' till the disposal of the matter. The High Court bench led by Ritu Raj Awasthi will continue hearing the matter on Monday, February 14.

On Friday, cases pertaining to the 'hijab' row were mentioned before the Supreme Court of India for urgent hearing, which took note of the pendency before Karnataka HC and said it would protect the Constitutional rights of every citizen and take up cases at an "appropriate time".