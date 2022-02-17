Amid Hijab Row, Karnataka Minority Dept Bans Religious Symbols In Schools With Uniforms

As the hijab controversy awaits a conclusion, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued a circular directing all educational institutes where uniform is prescribed by the Development Committees to not allow hijabs, saffron shawls and religious symbols in classrooms.

The circular issued by the state's Minority Welfare Department says, "We request the state government and all their stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders." The circular further read."We make it clear that this order is confined to such of the institutions wherein the college Development Committees have prescribed the student dresscode/uniform."

This is in compliance with the Karnataka High Court's interim order, which is hearing the petitions filed by the students since the controversy erupted.

Hijab row

The controversy erupted when Udupi's Kundapur PU College's principal Rudra Gowda, in December 2021, issued a circular, preventing students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the College Development Committee had claimed that from 2004 to 2021, everybody followed the college uniform rules. The Vice President of the Committee said that till December 30, 2021, all students entered the classrooms in kurta, top, and dupatta, and there was no hijab.

"On December 31, suddenly 6 students wearing hijab entered the class and so the principal and other staff stopped them saying that they were violating the college uniform rules. They did not listen, so we did not allow entry," further said the Vice President of the Committee.