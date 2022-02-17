Amid Hijab Row, PFI Holds March On Its Formation Day Across Kerala & Rajasthan's Kota

Amid the Hijab row, the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday conducted a march in Kerala to mark its foundation day. The PFI march took place in 19 locations in the state, including the capital city Thiruvananthapuram.

The Popular Front of India was formed in Kerala in 2006. The outfit is banned in several states.

The PFI also held a similar march in Rajasthan's Kota. The PFI workers assembled outside Chambal garden and displayed banners with slogans like 'Hijab par hamla, Nagrik Adhikaro par hamla' (Attack on Hijab is an attack on civilian rights).

Karnataka Govt To Probe PFI's Alleged Role In Hijab Protests

This development comes amid the Hijab controversy. On Wednesday, a leader of the Campus Front of India, a student wing of the PFI, admitted on camera that the organisation was behind the protests across educational institutions in Karnataka, in the backdrop of the Hijab row.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, CFI leader Aseel Akram confirmed that the outfit is 'supporting the women' and are leading the 'protest from the front'.

After his revelation, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh told Republic that the state government will probe the role of the organisation behind the Hijab protests. "As we are expecting that there must be some organisations at work who have instigated these girls, otherwise they wouldn't have been able to go up to this level," he said, adding that government will take appropriate action.

Hijab Row

The matter erupted when Udupi's Kundapur PU College's principal Rudra Gowda, in December last year, issued a circular, preventing students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. After the circular was issued, protests erupted in Karnataka. Several petitions before the Karnataka HC were subsequently filed by Udupi college girls in January 2022.

On February 10, Karnataka HC had in its detailed interim order, restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter. After witnessing a brief closure due to protests, schools in Karnataka have reopened on February 14, and degree and diploma colleges reopened on February 16.