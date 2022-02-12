Amid Hijab Row, Video Of Students Offering Namaz Inside Classroom Comes Out

Amid ongoing Hijab Row, another controversy has erupted from Karnataka's Ankathadka Government school where students were seen offering Namaz inside the classroom. Earlier, students of a Government school in Mulabagilu offered Namaz in the classroom. Video footage from Ankathadka's Kadaba government school in Dakshin Kannada district in which five students seen practising religious custom are from 6th and 7th class.

Additionally, Block Education Officer has ordered an enquiry. A representative from the department will be reaching the school tomorrow to enquire and file a report on the matter.

Hijab Row in Karnataka

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government extended holiday for all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) until February 16 in view of the Hijab row, announced Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, while requesting everyone to maintain law and order.

As Supreme Court refused to take the urgent hearing on the matter, Karnataka's Udupi College principal said that Hijabs were not allowed in the classroom for the past 37 years but it was allowed on the campus. He alleged that few girl students raised this issue which is fuelled by the Campus Front of India (CFI) to disrupt the environment.

On the other hand, saffron shawl-clad students have also staged a demand for equality, stating that they are not allowed to showcase any religious garments and so the same should be the rule for Muslim students.

In the latest, Karnataka High Court, on Thursday, heard the petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in colleges, asked students not to wear 'religious things' until the disposal of the matter. The HC bench led by Ritu Raj Awasthi will continue hearing the matter on Monday, February 14.

Going against the Karnataka HC, Congress youth leader BV Srinivas and a few other students knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court seeking to recognize the right to Muslim girls and women to wear a hijab out of their own choice as a fundamental right.