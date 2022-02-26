Amid Hijab Row, VP Naidu Says Students Should Be Guided By School Uniform

Amid the raging Hijab controversy in Karnataka, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday, February 26, said unnecessary controversies should not be encouraged and students should be guided by the school uniform.

"Unnecessary controversies should not be encouraged like the controversy going on in Karnataka. In a school, you are all guided by the school uniform, whatever uniform it is," Naidu said after inaugurating the indoor sports arena and L'atelier at a private school in Bengaluru.

Underlining the need to realise the beauty of diverse Indian culture, the Vice President said, "Vividhata mein Ekta, Bharat Ki Visheshta (Unity in Diversity, that's India's speciality). Alag Bhasha, Alag Vesh - Phir Bhi Apna Ek Desh (Different languages, different costumes -- Yet we are one nation).

He also said that people should remember that they are Indians first.

"Irrespective of caste, creed, sex, religion and region, we all are one. We are Indians first. This should be remembered by one and all. There should not be any discrimination," the vice president pointed out. Naidu also pointed out that people should feel proud of the languages they speak and promote them.

'We must restore values...and feel proud to be an Indian': VP Naidu

Stressing on extra-curricular activities in the schools, he said the new National Education Policy insists on this aspect.

He also urged all the state governments and educational institutions to give priority to sports, extra-curricular activities and also, developing spiritual minds among children.

"Spirituality does not mean religion. Religion is your personal choice but our culture, our heritage, our Dharma (duty), we should all follow in our lives," the Vice President told the audience.

According to Naidu, the erosion of values has been causing havoc in the world for humanity.

"We must restore values, preserve our heritage, promote our culture and feel proud to be an Indian. Be proud that you are a Bharatiya," the Vice President said.

Stating that once upon a time, India was known as a 'Vishwa Guru,' Naidu pointed out that prolonged colonial rule has made us forget our glorious past. "India is on the move today and it is time to go back to our roots," he added.

In his inimitable style, Naidu told the gathering that discipline, dynamism, education, dedication, devotion were need of the hour in India.

"Education is a mission, not for commission. There should not be any omission. We should not give any remission and work for the promotion of the nation with a passion. This is what is required," he said.

The Vice President also urged educational institutions to give equal importance to studies, sports, co-curricular and recreational activities. He said such an approach will lead to the all-round growth of students and make them confident individuals. He also wanted the educational institutions to involve students in activities such as gardening, tree plantation and water conservation.

"This will bring children closer to nature, he said and further highlighted the need for water conservation by stressing on 3Rs- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle," the Vice President informed.

'India's art, music & drama are its greatest gifts to the world'

Highlighting the importance of physical fitness in the daily activities, Naidu wanted the Fit India movement reach every school, college, university, panchayat and village.

Describing art as limitless, the Vice President said that art gives form to our imagination and speaks a universal language that has no boundaries.

Referring to India's unique and diverse dance forms, he mentioned Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathakali and Kuchipudi as some of the many ancient art forms that have been passed on from generation to generation.

"India's art, music and drama are its greatest gifts to the world and it is the duty of each one of us to protect and promote our rich and diverse art forms," the Vice President said.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Karnataka Minister Munirathna and school authorities were also present on the occasion.

Karnataka Hijab row

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the CFI in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

"The institution did not have any rule on hijab-wearing since no one used to wear it to the classroom in the last 35 years. The students who came with the demand had the backing of outside forces," Gowda had said.

As the issue of Hijab versus saffron scarves spread to several educational institutions in many parts of Karnataka, the state government announced a holiday from February 9 to February 15 in all the pre-university colleges and from February 9 to February 16 in degree and diploma colleges.

The girls then approached the Karnataka High Court seeking relief and quashing the government order on February 5 restraining students from wearing any cloth that could disturb, peace, harmony and public order.

The full bench of the High Court comprising CJ Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit, which has been hearing the case on a day-to-day basis since February 10, in its interim order asked the state government to reopen the educational institutions, which were hit by the agitation, and restrained students from wearing Hijab and saffron scarves in the classroom till the final order is delivered.

The court has completed its hearing and is likely to pass its final order shortly.

