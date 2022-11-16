Amid Horrific Crimes Against Women, Kiran Bedi Says 'Not Understanding Gravity Of Problem'

At a time when violence against women is at an all-time high, be it Aaftab strangulating and cutting the body of his live-in partner Shraddha or Abhijeet Patidar slitting the throat of her girlfriend Shilpa Jharia, the first woman IPS officer of India Kiran Bedi said that the country was 'not realising the gravity of the problem'.

On Republic's Debate at 10 pm with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the former Governor of Puducherry said, "We do not know the extent, we do not know the variety of the problem. We do not which state is the most vulnerable. We do not know why women are not using the Domestic Violence Act. We have no research on how the Act functioned."

'Security audit necessary'

Bedi pondering on the solutions, said, "I have been suggesting that we do a security audit of the prevalence of domestic violence in India and it is prevalent, I believe, hugely and grossly underreported. So only FIRs or how many cases by the National Crime Records Bureau is not an indication. We need to do a social audit state-wise and district-wise on all parameters- pattern of violence and inside the violence. Remember, this does not exclude violence by women on women. I am not excluding that either."

The former IPS officer and ex-Governor of Puducherry added, "I am talking about family violence, where the woman is the victim- whether a man has victimised her or a woman has victimised her- let it surface, we are all talking generically. We need to become specific. So that once we know the specific answers- we know a disease, we know the problem, automatically solutions will come, strategies will come, policies will come."